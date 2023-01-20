  • Home >
Contemporary four-bed up for sale near Carlow town

Friday, January 20, 2023

This contemporary detached residence at 4 Cross Keys, Crettyard, Carlow is one of just eight homes in an exclusive development in the village.

Located just off the N78, within easy access of Carlow, Portlaoise, Kilkenny and Athy, a local primary school is within walking distance, while all village amenities are close at hand. Immaculately presented both inside and out, accommodation extends to 4 double bedrooms, a ground-floor bedroom ensuring great flexibility. BER: C1. Price: €325,000.

More information here.

 

