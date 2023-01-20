Death notices and funeral announcements

Patrick JP O’Hare

Glenamoy, Leighlinbridge, Co. Carlow. Late of Tassagh, Keady, Co. Armagh and Glenamoy, Ballina, Co. Mayo. On January 19th 2023 (Peacefully) after a very short illness in his 101st year. In St. Luke’s General Hospital Kilkenny. P.J. ex Teagasc, Oak Park, predeceased by his loving wife Máire. Beloved father of Michael (Galway), John (Roscahill, Co. Galway), Máire (Galway), Anne (Leighlinbridge), Catherine (Carlow) and David (Wrexham, Wales) Adored grandfather of Niamh, Liam, Seán, Cathal, Ciarán Georgia Catie and Grace and great-grandfather of Teddy, daughters-in-law Una, Mags and Jo, sisters-in-law Peggy and Finula, brothers-in-law Alex and Jim, nieces and nephews relatives and friends.

Reposing in Somers Funeral Home, Church Road, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow (Eircode R21 DY66) on Saturday, January 21st, from 3pm. Removal to St. Lazerian’s Church, Leighlinbridge, arriving for evening Mass at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass at 11am on Sunday, January 22nd with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Leighlin Day Care.

Funeral Mass will be streamed on https://www.leighlinparish.ie/webcam/

May His Gentle Soul Rest in Peace