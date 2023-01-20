Death notices and funeral arrangements in Co Carlow

Breda Aylward, (née Lyons)

Rathornan, Leighlinbridge, Co. Carlow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on January 20th, 2023, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Beloved wife of the late James (Jim), much loved mother of Catherine and Michael, cherished sister of Kathleen, Judy, Bernie and the late Tommy, Paddy, Michael and Mary and adored grandmother of Melissa, Carol, Louise, Katrina and Shakira.

She will be sadly missed by her loving son, daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren Jake, Evan, Odin, Caoimhe, Tadhg and Sadhbh, son-in-law Maurice, daughter-in-law Breda, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Breda Rest In Peace

Reposing at her home, Rathornan, Leighlinbridge, (Eircode R93 TD96) on Sunday with removal that evening at 6.15p.m to St. Lazarian’s Church, Leighlinbridge, arriving at 7p.m. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11a.m., followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Breda’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the Leighlinbridge Parish website

https://www.leighlinparish.ie/webcam/

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Care of the Aged, Leighlinbridge and Leighlinbridge Daycare.

Patrick J (PJ) O’Hare

Glenamoy, Leighlinbridge, Co. Carlow. Late of Tassagh, Keady, Co. Armagh and Glenamoy, Ballina, Co. Mayo. On January 19th 2023 (Peacefully) in St. Luke’s General Hospital Kilkenny. P.J. ex Teagasc, Oak Park, predeceased by his loving wife Máire. Beloved father of Michael (Galway), John (Roscahill, Co. Galway), Máire (Galway), Anne (Leighlinbridge), Catherine (Carlow) and David (Wrexham, Wales) Adored grandfather of Niamh, Liam, Seán, Cathal, Ciarán Georgia Catie and Grace and great-grandfather of Teddy, daughters-in-law Una, Mags and Jo, sisters-in-law Peggy and Finula, brothers-in-law Alex and Jim, nieces and nephews relatives and friends.

Reposing in Somers Funeral Home, Church Road, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow (Eircode R21 DY66) on Saturday, January 21st, from 3pm. Removal to St. Lazerian’s Church, Leighlinbridge, arriving for evening Mass at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass at 11am on Sunday, January 22nd with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Leighlin Day Care.

Funeral Mass will be streamed on https://www.leighlinparish.ie/webcam/

May His Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Tom Phelan

37 Beechwood Park, Pollerton Big, Carlow and formerly of Kennyswell, Kilkenny City, January 19th 2023 (peacefully) in the gentle care of St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved husband of Anne (Power) and much loved father of Julianne (Maher), Eric, Aoife (Burke), Mary (Mahon), Sarah (Phelan), James and the late Olivia. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, sons, daughters, brothers Pat and Seamie, sisters Anna, Liz and Breda, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his 11 adored grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his brother John.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle, Carlow (R93 H308) on Saturday from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12noon in the Church of the Holy Family, Askea, Carlow. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to the Friends of St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

The funeral Mass will be live streamed on the following link

Askea Parish webcam

Margaret (Peggy) Dooley, (née Murphy)

24 Springfield Drive, Rathnapish, Carlow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on January 19th, 2023, at The Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow.

Beloved wife of the late Eamonn, much loved mother of Paul, David and Eamonn, adored grandmother of Niamh and Cian and cherished sister of Pat and the late May.

She will be sadly missed by her loving sons, grandchildren, daughters-in-law Lacie, Marty and Rita, brother, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Peggy’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at her home (R93 C624) from 3p.m on Friday with Prayers at 7p.m that evening. Removal from there on Saturday at 9.30 a.m to The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow arriving for Funeral Mass at 10a.m. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Peggy’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the Cathedral Parish website

https://carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/