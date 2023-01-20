Romantic evening promised at Lisnavagh for St Valentine’s Day

The wonderfully romantic Lisnavagh House at night

VALENTINE’S Day is just around the corner, so now’s the time to get planning on how to celebrate the feast day with the ones you love.

The beautiful mansion house and estate in Rathvilly offers a choice of dates to celebrate Valentine’s Day on Tuesday 14 and Saturday 11 February to enjoy and share with your loved one, your friends or your family. A welcome drink served upon arrival will be followed by an

authentic Italian menu along with a carefully chosen wine list. To further extend this special evening, they are also offering a luxurious stay in Lisnavagh House, followed by a cooked breakfast the next morning.

Their menu for St Valentine’s will be prepared by cooks from Italy, who have learnt Italian style dishes the authentic way.

The bedrooms in Lisnavagh House are designed with style and comfort, with luxurious surroundings from yesteryear. Deep baths and four-poster beds are a rare treat, so you can slow down the pace of life and enjoy the parkland and woodland views. A lazy breakfast followed by a gentle stroll in the gardens, or a brisk woodland walk to get you into nature, will set you right before returning to the grind of everyday life.

Contact Lisnavagh on [email protected] or phone 059 9161473.