By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAÍ are investigating the theft of a trailer from a farmyard in Knocklonogad, Bagenalstown. The Ifor Williams double-axel cattle trailer was stolen between 5pm on Monday 9 January and 9am on Tuesday 10 January. The front of the trailer is damaged. Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information or anyone who might be offered the item for sale to contact Bagenalstown Garda Station.