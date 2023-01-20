Tullow bungalow has much to offer homebuyers

This detached three bed bungalow at Copper Beech, Tobinstown, Tullow is situated along Hacketstown Road, a few miles from Tullow, Rathvilly and Hacketstown. This location provides the best of both worlds with proximity to Carlow town, yet it is situated in the countryside. It boasts a generous front garden & complete privacy. In need of some modernising, yet so much to offer at this location. Accomodation consists of entrance hallway, living room, large kitchen/dining area, bathroom and three bedrooms. To the rear there is a driveway with mature trees and shrub as boundary. Contact Kehoe Auctioneers today 0599131678/[email protected] to arrange your viewing. Guide price: €265,000. BER: D2. More information here.