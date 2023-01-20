Waiting times for a driving test described as ‘unacceptable’

  • Home >
Friday, January 20, 2023

 

By Suzanne Pender

WAITING times for a driving test in Co Carlow were described this week as “very serious” and “unacceptable”.

Cllr Andrea Dalton put forward a motion at last week’s council meeting calling on the local authority write to the Department of Transport and the RSA asking them to address the very serious and unacceptable waiting times for a driving test in Co Carlow.

“Constituents are waiting around seven months to be given a test from the time they apply. This has very serious impacts on our learner drivers, varying from the additional cost of insurance due to being on a learner’s permit to inability to take up employment due to the lack of a full driving licence,” she said.

“This motion calls on the department to give approval for the employment of additional driving testers and a review of the operating hours so that more tests could be carried out on the weekend or in the evenings to help alleviate the backlog,” said cllr Dalton.

The motion was seconded by cllr Arthur McDonald and passed by all members.

Cllr McDonald also remarked on Carlow’s low pass rate for the driving test, with only 40% passing the test.

“This is Mickey Mouse stuff,” he argued.

“Most people are very competent drivers, and I don’t believe that 60% of them are incapable of driving,” he added.

Cllr Brian O’Donoghue agreed, adding that “usually these drivers are far better drivers than the rest of us out driving”.

Comments are closed.

