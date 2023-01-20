What’s planned for your area?

CARLOW County Council received 12 planning applications between 13 and 20 January.

Carlow: Figtree Ltd wishes to extend existing permitted restaurant by constructing a new floor within an existing derelict area. The works will consist of the development of a new seated area and two toilets, all connected to the existing services at Mimosa Wine and Tapas Bar, College Street, Carlow.

Joseph Curran wishes to construct a detached two-storey dwelling house to the side of an existing two-storey dwelling house at 7 Granby Terrace, Granby Row, Carlow.

Tanya Geoghegan wishes to demolish existing domestic garage to the rear/side of existing dwelling at 8 Granby Terrace, Granby Row, Carlow. Full planning permission is sought to construct a detached two-storey dwelling house to the side of existing two-storey dwelling house.

Next Plc wishes to replace adverts comprising three replacement illuminated signs on front elevation (4.8m x 0.9m) at Next, Unit 2, Fairgreen Retail Park, Barrack Road, Carlow.

Milford: Brendan Pender wishes to develop a new two-storey building at Cloughna Lane, Cloughna, Milford.

Rathvilly: Garrett Donnelly wishes to erect a new single-storey dwelling house at Broughillstown, Rathvilly.

St Mullins: Adrian Blanchfield and Helena Cahill wish to erect a dwelling house at St Mullins.

Tinryland: Liam Byrne wishes to retain as-built detached domestic garage to the rear of existing dwelling at Tinryland.

Tullow: Kevin Dunne wishes to erect a two-storey dwelling-house and garage at Tankardstown, Tullow.

Sonas Asset Holdings wishes to erect a mobile home/residential unit on the grounds of Glendale Nursing Home at Glendale Estate, Tullow.

Burnside Tullow wishes to retain as-built extension to the west of the existing factory premises at Tullow Business Park, Tullowbeg, Tullow.

Paddy O’Connor wishes to retain a two-storey extension to the rear of existing house and a detached single-storey garage/shed at Fr Murphy Terrace, Tullow.