Death notices and funeral arrangements in Co Carlow

Breda Aylward,(née Lyons)

Rathornan, Leighlinbridge, Co. Carlow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on January 20th, 2023, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Beloved wife of the late James (Jim), much loved mother of Catherine and Michael, cherished sister of Kathleen, Judy, Bernie and the late Tommy, Paddy, Michael and Mary and adored grandmother of Melissa, Carol, Louise, Katrina and Shakira.

She will be sadly missed by her loving son, daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren Jake, Evan, Odin, Caoimhe, Tadhg and Sadhbh, son-in-law Maurice, daughter-in-law Breda, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Breda Rest In Peace

Reposing at her home, Rathornan, Leighlinbridge, (Eircode R93 TD96) on Sunday with removal that evening at 6.15p.m to St. Lazarian’s Church, Leighlinbridge, arriving at 7p.m. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11a.m., followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Breda’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the Leighlinbridge Parish website

https://www.leighlinparish.ie/webcam/

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Care of the Aged, Leighlinbridge and Leighlinbridge Daycare.