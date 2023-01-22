Vote on new name for Kilkenny Rd put on hold

NEW regulations on a plebiscite could determine if Carlow’s Kilkenny Road will be renamed University Road. At last Monday’s meeting of Carlow County Council, cllr Fintan Phelan, who is in favour of the name change, asked council officials if progress had been made in relation to the matter.

Senior executive officer Eamonn Brophy confirmed that the department is currently devising new regulations in relation to plebiscites and the council is currently awaiting the outcome of this in order to proceed. Cllr Phelan stated that it was important for a plebiscite to be held, as it is “rightly up to the residents of the Kilkenny Road on whether they want to change the name of the road to University Road”.

