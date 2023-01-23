Death notices and funeral announcements in Co Carlow

Oliver (Ollie) Byrne

4 Sycamore Road, Rathnapish and formerly of St. Killian’s Crescent, Retired Irish Sugar, January 22nd 2023 in the gentle care of the Sacred Heart Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Judy and much loved father of Fergal, Angela and Adrian. Sadly missed by his loving sons, daughter, son-in-law Brian, daughters-in-law Leon and Sinead, grandchildren Judith, Maria, Emma, Aishling, Holly, Carrie and Lily, great-grandson John, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many good friends. Oliver is the last surviving member of the Byrne family as he has been predeceased by his siblings Billy, Séamus, Mary, Anna, Dick, Michael, Eithne and Noel.

May Oliver Rest in Peace.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 2pm in the Cathedral of the Assumption. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to the Friends of the Sacred Heart Hospital.

The funeral Mass will be live streamed on the Cathedral Parish website www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam