Lithium deposits found in Carlow

Monday, January 23, 2023

Drilling at Aclare near Myshall as part of one exploration project in Carlow Photo: International Lithium Corporation

HIGH-GRADE deposits of lithium sources have been reported in south Carlow by a British exploration company. Technology Minerals announced details this week of a survey work carried out last week near Graignmanagh in the townlands of Carriglead and Knockeen.

The company described the sampling results as ‘highly encouraging’ for the mineral, which is commonly used in smartphones and electric car batteries.

Alex Stanbury, CEO of Technology Minerals, said the results and ongoing work would help to determine specific areas for targeted drilling as the exploration campaign progressed.

Technology Minerals says it is developing a ‘sustainable circular economy for battery metals, using cutting-edge technology to recycle, recover and reuse battery technologies for a renewable-energy future’.

‘Technology Minerals is focused on extracting raw materials required for Li-ion batteries, while solving the ecological issue of spent Li-ion batteries by recycling them for reuse by battery manufacturers.’

Technology Minerals is working in Carlow in partnership with Canadian firm Global Batteries Metals.

Technology Minerals is one of several companies carrying out survey work for lithium deposits in Carlow.

The chances of a mine opening in Carlow are considered very low, but the extraordinary demand for lithium is driving these exploration works.

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Planning sought for 136 homes on the edge of Carlow town

Monday, 23/01/23 - 4:45pm

Potential residential site on offer near Ballon, Carlow

Monday, 23/01/23 - 4:39pm

The rocky road to Carlow

Monday, 23/01/23 - 4:37pm