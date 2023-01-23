Motorcyclist (20s) dies following Kerry collision

James Cox

A motorcyclist, aged in his 20s, has died following a collision with a car in Co Kerry on Sunday.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the fatal road traffic collision which occurred at approximately 7.50pm on Sunday on the N21 at Killally, Castleisland.

The motorcyclist (a man in his 20s) was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The N21 at Killally is currently closed with local diversions in place, and it is expected the road will remain closed for some time.

Forensic collision investigators will be attending the scene this morning.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N21 near Killally between 7.30pm and 8.15pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.