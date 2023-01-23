Noel Gallagher announces Dublin gig along with Primal Scream, Happy Mondays

James Cox

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will play in Dublin this summer.

Oasis’ former lead guitarist will play at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham on Sunday, August 27th.

Primal Scream and Happy Mondays have been announced as support acts. Tickets, priced €49.90 including booking fees, go on sale this Friday at 9am.

The Dublin show completes an extended run of open air summer shows that will follow the release of Gallagher’s new album ‘Council Skies’, due for release on June 2nd.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JoZ3leKz9x4

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds first emerged in 2011 with their eponymous album released in October that year. The album went double platinum in the UK, platinum in Ireland and has sold over 2.5 million copies worldwide.

The band played Glastonbury’s Pyramid stage in June 2022.