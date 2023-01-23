  • Home >
Planning sought for 136 homes on the edge of Carlow town

Monday, January 23, 2023

A LARGE housing development on the outskirts of Carlow town has been proposed with 136 new homes planned.

The houses are planned for Crossneen, Carlow with an initial phase of 87 homes, which include three- and four-bedroom semi-detached, two-bed townhouses and two and one-bed apartments.

The site would also include a crèche and a work hub, with an entrance onto the Leighlin Road.

The application is being developed by Offaly-based Whitehorse Developments Ltd, trading as Capital Homes Limited.

The company, which has previously developed Landen Park in Naas, Co Kildare, lodged a planning application with Laois County Council. A decision date is set for 7 March.

 

