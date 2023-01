GARDAÍ in Carlow received a report of an incident where the front window and porch were smashed in Mount Leinster Park, Carlow in the early hours of Sunday morning, 22 January. The damage was reportedly done by two men between 12.30am and 12.40am. No further description of the two men is available. Gardaí are appealing to anyone with any information or footage of the incident to contact them in Carlow Garda Station.