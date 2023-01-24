Carlow grazing land makes €540 per acre per year

Castlecomer based auctioneer Joe Coogan held three separate auctions on Friday 13 January at his auction Room Ballycomey House, Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny.

The first auction consisting of circa 15.5 acres of good grazing land on the Carlow/Kilkenny border with no entitlements. Situated beside public road with water supply and cattle crush. Bidding commenced at €300 and concluded at €540 per acre per year. There was several interested parties and bidding was swift, with both the successful bidder and underbidder having dairy enterprises.

The second auction consisting of circa 5 acres of good grazing land with no entitlements. Situated beside public road with water supply. Bidding commenced at €400 and concluded at €510 per acre per year.

Third auction consisting of circa 20 acres of good grazing land with no entitlements. Situated beside public road water supply. Bidding commenced at €200, was withdrawn from public auction at €430. The lands were leased for a higher figure later that evening and were taken by a dairy farmer.

Three auctions held last week, together with other successful auctions before Christmas with 50 acres at Ballymaddock, Abbeyleix leased for €570 per acre.

There is a huge demand for leasing of land at present.