Large Carlow farm and land up for auction

An extensive east Carlow tillage / grassland farm with period residence on c.211 acres (85.39 ha) will go under the hammer next month.

Ballykillane House, Hacketstown has extensive dual road frontage onto the R727 and Hacketstown to Rathvilly road. The farm is offered with a period two storey residence, cut stone outbuildings, haybarn, all-weather outdoor arena and laid out in two large divisions with excellent road frontage and fenced divisions. The lands are suitable for all aspects of the agri sector. The River Derneen runs to the boundary at the back of Ballykillane House, providing drainage for the lands along with the benefit of an all year round natural water supply.

The property will go on sale by public auction unless sold prior to it on 24 February at 3pm in the Lord Bagenal, Leighlinbridge.

The residence dates back to the early 18th century, which at one stage formed part of the nearby Lisnavagh Estate. The house is approached via a recessed entrance, tree lined gravel driveway and extends to c.2,200 sq.ft. It enjoys a beautiful parkland setting, overlooking the River Derneen aided by a wonderful backdrop view of the Wicklow Mountains. In need of significant refurbishment, Ballykillane House is a hidden jewel full of old world charm, a granite bay window off the drawing room and a stunning granite courtyard just waiting to be utilised. The accomodation in brief comprises four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is available in one or more lots. Lot 1: Includes the residence and farmyard on c.94 acres. There is c.25 acres in tillage, leased until March 2026 with an annual income of €6,200. The remaining lands, c.69 acres are all in grass and currently farmed by the vendors.

Lot 2: Extends to c.117 acres with frontage onto the R727 and the Ballykillane / Rathvilly road. c.97 acres is leased until March 2026 with an annual rental income of €19,691. Additionally c.8 acres is leased until March 2026 with an annual rental income of €1,920 and c.12 acres is leased until March 2026 with an annual rental income of €3,000 (letting details are available upon request). Total rental income of lot 2 is €24,611 per annum. Lot 3: The entire – residence and lands extending to c.211 acres. Goffs Property in Kildare is handling the auction

