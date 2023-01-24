Mouse trap leaves big carbon footprints

Tuesday, January 24, 2023

By Suzanne Pender

A MOUSE trap winging its way to Myshall offered a salutary lesson on the challenges facing the environment at the recent council meeting. During a discussion on the Climate Action Plan, cllr Charlie Murphy regaled members with a story of how his wife ordered a mouse trap online, which duly arrived to their Myshall home via a courier.

“There was this big box, and in that box another box, and then another box, and then eventually a mouse trap … five boxes in total … like, where’s the sense in that?” asked cllr Murphy.

Calls for cllr Murphy to get a cat came from several councillors, while cllr John Murphy remarked that the story “proved we should all shop local” and have less waste to dispose of.

