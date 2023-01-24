Nine Oscar nominations for Banshees of Inisherin as Irish talent shines

Irish talent has shone in the nominations for this year’s Academy Awards, taking 13 nods across 11 categories.

Colin Farrell secured his first Oscar nomination for best actor for his role in Banshees of Inisherin, which was also nominated for best original screenplay, best original score, best film editing and the all important best motion picture of the year.

Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan picked up nominations for best actor in a supporting role, as did Kerry Condon in the best actress in a supporting role category.

Joining Farrell as a first-time best actor nominee is Paul Mescal for his role in Aftersun.

The critically acclaimed An Cailín Ciúin was nominated for best international feature film, while An Irish Goodbye is up for best live action short film.

Irishman Richard Baneham was also part of the team nominated for best visual effects for Avatar: The Way of Water.

Martin McDonagh also took a nomination for best direction for Banshees of Inisherin, coming up against Steven Spielberg with The Fabelmans.