Winning €3m Lotto ticket sold in Kilbarrack shop

James Cox

A local shop in Kilbarrack, Co Dublin has been revealed as the selling location for Saturday’s Lotto jackpot winning ticket worth €3,519,138.

Mace in Kilbarrack Shopping Centre, Dublin 5, sold the winning ticket on Friday, January 20th.

Store owner Rhonda Brophy was overjoyed to receive the call from the National Lottery following Saturday’s draw.

“I’m absolutely ecstatic! I couldn’t believe it when I got the call. I thought oh my goodness after all this time in business, we’ve actually got a winner. It’s just unreal. We have to be one of the busiest lottery shops on the North side, so it’s about time one of our customers won! We’re a locally owned and run business in the shopping centre. We’ll be open twelve years this July, and I’ve always wanted one of my customers to win.”

A local shop in Kilbarrack, has been revealed as the selling location for Saturday’s Lotto jackpot winning ticket worth an incredible €3,519,138. Photo: Mac Innes Photography

“I’m looking forward to the buzz and excitement the win is going to create in the shop and community over the next few days, and I’ll be reminding all our customers to empty our their old trouser pockets and check their tickets! I really hope it’s one of my regulars, but whoever it is, I wish them the very best of luck and hope they spend their winnings wisely”, she added.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery has also urged players in the Dublin 5 area to check their Lotto tickets to see if they have become Ireland’s fourth lottery millionaire of 2023.

“What an amazing start to the year it’s been with four brand new lottery millionaires made in the month of January already. This is also the second Lotto Jackpot winner of the year so far. We are still waiting for the winner of Saturday’s Lotto Jackpot prize to come forward, so we are encouraging all of our players to check their tickets carefully. If you are the lucky winner, make sure to sign the back of the ticket and contact our Prize Claims Team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.”

The winning numbers for Saturday’s draw were: 7, 29, 32, 33, 44, 46, and the bonus was 38