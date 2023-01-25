Enoch Burke returns to Wilson’s Hospital School after arrest yesterday

Fiachra Gallagher

Enoch Burke has again arrived at Wilson’s Hospital School on Wednesday morning, following his arrest by gardaí on Tuesday on the school premises under public order legislation.

The teacher on Tuesday had returned to the school after being taken to Mullingar Garda station. He was denied entry to the grounds by principal Frank Milling at that time.

Mr Burke was dismissed from his position as a teacher at the school in Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath, last Friday.

Under school disciplinary procedures, he is entitled to appeal the outcome within 10 working days.

Enoch Burke has arrived at Wilson’s School, at a slightly later time than yesterday pic.twitter.com/yfOBKOYya7 — Fiachra Gallagher (@fiachragllagher) January 25, 2023

