Gardaí investigating after shots fired in Co Longford

Wednesday, January 25, 2023

By Rebecca Black, PA

Gardaí are investigating after a number of shots were fired in Co Longford.

The incident happened at around 3.30pm on Tuesday.

A Garda spokesperson said officers were alerted after a number of shots were fired at the entrance to Dundarragh Estate.

No-one was injured.

A technical examination took place at the scene.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who was in the Dundarragh area on Tuesday afternoon between 3.30pm and 3.45pm, or in the Longford town area from 2.30pm and 3.40pm and saw anything unusual or who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing to those with camera footage or to any motorist with dash cam footage from the estate at the time of the incident to contact the Incident Room at Longford Garda Station.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station on 043 335 0570, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

