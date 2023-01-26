Carlow town apartment up for sale with €165k AMV

DNG McCormack are bringing to the market 6 Centaur House, Centaur Street, Carlow, a 1st floor, 2 bedroom apartment, with wonderful views of the river Barrow

The accommodation comprises of an entrance hall, kitchen/living room, 2 good sized bedrooms one of which is ensuite and a main bathroom.

Close to the new Barrow boardwalk this reasonably priced property is suitable for investors or owners looking for a small easily maintained space. Call DNG McCormack Properties to make an appointment 0599133800. BER: E2. AMV: €165,000. More information here.