Carlow town apartment up for sale with €165k AMV

Thursday, January 26, 2023

DNG McCormack are bringing to the market 6 Centaur House, Centaur Street, Carlow, a 1st floor, 2 bedroom apartment, with wonderful views of the river Barrow

The accommodation comprises of an entrance hall, kitchen/living room, 2 good sized bedrooms one of which is ensuite and a main bathroom.

Close to the new Barrow boardwalk this reasonably priced property is suitable for investors or owners looking for a small easily maintained space.  Call DNG McCormack Properties to make an appointment 0599133800. BER: E2. AMV: €165,000. More information here.

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Death notices and funeral arrangements

Thursday, 26/01/23 - 3:20pm

Carlow families raise €5k for homecare team

Thursday, 26/01/23 - 2:17pm

Carlow fireman claims he was belittled and insulted by superior officer

Thursday, 26/01/23 - 2:16pm