Death notices and funeral arrangements

The death has occurred of Bernard Joseph (Joe) Higgins, 16 Gardenrath Close, Kells and formerly of Sligo, Clonmel and Carlow, 25 January 2023, in the care of the wonderful staff of Beaufort House Nursing Home, Navan, surrounded by his adoring family.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Alice, his mother May, father Bernard and sister Teresa. He will be forever loved and missed by his family; Sandra, Gwen, Emer, Cormac and Niamh, his eleven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his home on Friday afternoon from 4pm until 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning arriving at St Colmcille’s Church, Kells for 11am funeral Mass which may be viewed live on kellsparish.ie.

Burial afterwards in S. Colmcille’s Cemetery, Kells. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Diabetes Ireland



The late Eugene Lyons

Eugene Lyons 19 St Oliver’s Villas, Tullow, Co Carlow and formerly of Staunton Avenue, Graiguecullen, Carlow, passed away unexpectedly, on 23 January, 2023, at his home.

Beloved father of Paul and much loved brother of Michael, John, Ellen, Alan, Jim, Catherine, Angela, Pat and the late Thomas.

He will be sadly missed by his loving son, brothers, sisters, brothers-in- law, sisters-in-law, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Carpenter’s Funeral Home, Graiguecullen, on Friday, 27 January from 2pm, concluding with Prayers at 6.30pm.

Removal on Saturday 28 January at 1.45pm to St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen arriving for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial immediately afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Eugene’s Funeral Mass can be viewed by using the following link https://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St Clare’s Hospitality Kitchen, Graiguecullen.

Vera Lawlor née Lawson, The Harp, Rathvilly, Co. Carlow 24 January 2023 very peacefully in the loving care of all at SignaCare Killerig; predeceased by her loving husband Christopher, brothers Matthew, Ignatius and Dick and sisters Birdie, Josephine and Claire.

Sadly missed by her loving children Mary, Pat and Arthur, daughter-in-law Meghan, sons-in-law Ed and Stefan, her adored grandchildren Sarah, Sean, Ed Jnr., Jane, Emily and Peter, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in The Harp, Rathvilly on Friday afternoon 27 January from 4.30pm, concluding at 8.30pm. Removal from Halligan’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Rathvilly (Eircode R93 C560) on Saturday morning at 11.30am. to St Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly arriving for 12noon Requiem Mass after which she will be laid to rest with Christopher in Rathvilly Cemetery.

Vera’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link www.rathvillykilteganparish.ie/our-parish/webcam