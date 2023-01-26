New choir for teenagers

By Suzanne Pender

CALLING all budding choristers! A new choir specifically for teenagers will begin on Friday, 3 February, in Askea Parish Centre.

The new singing ensemble is open to secondary school students and will take place each Friday at 3pm at the centre, beginning this Friday.

An experienced choral director will take charge of the choir and they’d love to hear from students keen to take up this opportunity and take on a wide and interesting repertoire.

For further information, contact Majella Swan at

carlowcollegeof[email protected] or 083 0129762.