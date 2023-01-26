The sad passing of Louise O’Reilly

Thursday, January 26, 2023

The death has occurred of Louise O’Reilly of New Line Close, Mountrath, Co Laois and formerly of Bullock Park, Carlow, passed away unexpectedly on 25 January 2023 at her home.

Beloved mother of Adam, Tom and Elliott, much loved daughter of Tony and the late Colette, cherished sister of Susan and Tony Jnr and treasured partner of Ambrose.

She will be sadly missed by her loving sons, father, brother, sister, brother-in- law Ciarán, Tony’s partner Darina, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements to follow shortly.

