Gardaí in Bagenalstown are investigating a break in at a factory in Newtown on Wednesday night/ Thursday morning. A door to the rear of the premises was forced open, nothing was taken. The incident occurred between 9pm on Wednesday and 9.30am on Thursday. Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the area and may have noticed suspicious activity to contact Bagenalstown Garda Station at 059 9721212