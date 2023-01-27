Bus park to reopen next week

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW Bus Park will reopen next week, with low temperatures to blame for the delay in its scheduled reopening.

Town engineer Barry Knowles told yesterday’s meeting of Carlow Municipal District that the temperature drop in early January further delayed the laying of new pathways and surfaces, but that the work had now resumed and was expected to be completed by the end of next week.

Councillors welcomed the completed work, with cllr Andrea Dalton pointing out that the upgrade of the bus park meant it was now a fully accessible bus park, a step in the aim for universal access.

Cllr Fintan Phelan stated that many people have been looking forward to the reopening of the bus park, while the redesign gives a “very positive first view of Carlow” for people arriving into the town.