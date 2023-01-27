Carlow Covid vaccine clinic taking place tomorrow

A Covid vaccination clinic will take place tomorrow and Tuesday at St Dympna’s Hospital, Carlow.

The the HSE/South East Community Healthcare are operating a Covid-19 primary and booster vaccination clinic at the hospital.

Appointments for the Carlow centre can be made via the HSE website and its opening times will be detailed there too. The Carlow centre will be open from 8.30am to 4pm on Saturday 28 January and at the same times again on Tuesday 31 January.

In another initiative, the HSE will be on site at South East Technological University (SETU) Carlow Campus over the next three weeks to offer Coivd-19 primary and booster vaccinations to students and staff.

The HSE’s South East Community Healthcare vaccination team will have their mobile unit in place outside the Barrow Centre, SETU/Carlow from 10am to 4pm on three dates: Thursday 2 February, Tuesday 7 February and Wednesday 22 February.

The mobile clinic operates on a “walk in, no appointment necessary” basis. Those wishing to avail of the vaccine are asked to bring photographic ID with them.

Promoting the SETU/Carlow mobile clinic, Gillian Buggy of HSE/South East Community Healthcare said:

“There are high levels of respiratory viruses, including Covid-19, in circulation in the community. Therefore it’s important that all eligible people avail of Covid-19 booster to protect themselves and those around them from serious Covid-19 illness. All people in the 18-49 years age group are eligible for their second Covid-19 booster, provided it is six months since their last vaccine or since they had a Covid-19 infection. You can check the number of Covid-19 vaccines you have already received and the date of your last Covid-19 vaccine on your digital Covid-19 certificate.

“HSE/South East Community Healthcare is bringing our mobile vaccination unit to SETU/Carlow to make vaccination as readily available as possible. Covid-19 vaccinations also continue to be offered by appointment at centres in Carlow, Clonmel, Enniscorthy, Kilkenny and Waterford – in addition to participating pharmacies and GPs.

“We would encourage everyone to top up their protection against COVID-19 as soon as possible.”