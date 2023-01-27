CARLOW PRO LOOKING FOR BIG HOME SUPPORT FOR FIRST LEAGUE GAME

Children invited to come to Netwatch Cullen Park for free and win a Carlow jersey.

As Carlow take on Wicklow in the Allianz National Football League next Saturday, 28 January (7pm), Carlow GAA are making a determined effort to bring a big crowd to Netwatch Cullen Park to cheer on the home team.

Carlow GAA’s Public Relations Officer, Ger Doyle, explains:

“Like we did for the Tailteann Cup back in the summer, we are inviting every child under 16 to come, FREE OF CHARGE, to see Carlow’s first games in this year’s Allianz Football League V Wicklow next Saturday (7pm) and the Hurling League game V Kildare on Saturday, 4 February (2pm).

“We are distributing Free Tickets to schools this week and there’s also a Ticket printed in this week’s Nationalist. The child can fill in their name and school on the Ticket and drop it into a box on the way into the grounds. At half-time, we will draw out four Tickets and the lucky winners will each receive a Carlow jersey and a bag of footballs or sliotars for their school.

“We are hoping that the atmosphere generated by the home support under the lights will inspire the Carlow players to what would be an important victory.

“So why not come to the NCP next Saturday evening, sample the special atmosphere of a game under lights, cheer Carlow to victory …… and maybe your child will take home a Carlow jersey. ”

Children are also invited to bring a ball and get out on the pitch at half time to show off their skills.

NB: A child must be in Netwatch Cullen Park when your ticket is drawn to claim the prize.