Conor McGregor claims he could have been killed after cycling incident

Friday, January 27, 2023

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

MMA fighter Conor McGregor has said he could have been killed after a car hit him from behind while he was cycling.

The Dublin native posted a photo of his bike on a stretch of road to his Instagram account.

McGregor said the driver could not see him because he was blinded by the sun and drove “full speed straight (through) me”.

 

In a video where a man is heard apologising, McGregor said: “I could have been dead there, mate. That car is after creaming me, bud”.

A clip also shows a part of McGregor’s clothes ripped, and the mangled turquoise Orbea bike in the middle of the road.

He said that training in wrestling and judo gave him an awareness of how to land and saved his life.

“Thank you God, it wasn’t my time,” he said.

