Death notices and funeral arrangements

Muriel Downey, (nee Poole), Ballinaboley, Leighlinbridge, Co. Carlow and formerly of Mountdown Park, Terenure Dublin, passed away peacefully, January 26, 2023, at Beechwood Nursing Home, Leighlinbridge, Co. Carlow, after a short illness.

Mother to Ann, Grainne, John and Jane, Grandmother to Grainne, Sadbh, Danny, Milly, Jake and Grace, Mother in Law to Willy, Jeff and Niamh.

She will be sadly missed by family, friends, ex colleagues and by the exceptional staff at Beechwood.

Funeral Mass Saturday 28 January 2023, St Lazerian’s Parish Church, Leighlinbridge, Co Carlow at 11am, followed by cremation and a short service at Mount Jerome,, Harold Cross Dublin at 3pm 28 January 2023. Family flowers only, donations if chosen to The Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland. The Funeral Mass for Muriel may be viewed on :- www.leighlinparish.ie