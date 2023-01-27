Judge refuses to let complaint be withdrawn at Carlow court

A JUDGE declined to let a complaint of a breach of domestic violence order be withdrawn at a recent sitting of Carlow District Court. The case involved a Carlow man in his early 40s, who is charged with contravening a protection order on a date in December.

Breaches of protection orders and other domestic violence-related orders are heard ‘in camera’ with reporting restrictions, to prevent the identification of the alleged injured party.

The injured party in this case, the defendant’s mother, indicated that she wished to withdraw the charge.

Judge Geraldine Carthy queried the reason for withdrawing the charge.

“I do not want him to go to prison … but I want him to stop,” said the woman.

Judge Carthy said “tough love” was sometimes needed to get a person on the right path.

“It’s a very difficult situation for you to be in,” said the judge. “If the order is in place, you were obviously in fear.”

Judge Carthy said she would not permit the charge to be dropped and would adjourn the matter for a few months and discuss with the woman how things are going on 19 April.

“I hope (the defendant) is listening to me. If he misbehaves in any way, it will be beyond withdrawing; it will be in my hands,” said the judge.

The man told the judge he would not cause an issue.

“It’s just alcohol … I promise,” he said.