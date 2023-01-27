Live: Burke risks hefty fine with school visit; Man killed in Kilkenny crash

Enoch Burke

Dismissed teacher Enoch Burke has once again turned up at Wilson’s Hospital School, despite the prospect of paying a large fine.

Mr Burke has until 2pm on Friday to purge his contempt of a High Court order restraining his attendance at the Co Westmeath school pending a disciplinary process.

Mr Burke arrived at the school at about 8.44am on Friday, in a car driven by his father and made no response when asked if he would attend the High Court later on Friday.

On Thursday, the court decided to impose a daily fine of €700 on Mr Burke if he fails to purge his contempt to stay away from the school.

Election expenses

There is a “world of difference” between controversy surrounding Paschal Donohoe’s election expenses and that of Sinn Féin, the party’s housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin has said.

On Wednesday, Sinn Féin confirmed it failed to declare €2,160.70 worth of expenses during the 2016 general election relating to the hiring of venues.

“The attempts by some politicians to draw an equivalence to what are effectively relatively minor administration errors on our part versus refusal and failure to declare very significant corporate donations in kind, is a world of difference,” Mr Ó Broin said.

He added once the errors had been brought to the party’s attention they were immediately rectified.

Kilkenny crash

A man aged in his 30s has died after his car crashed into a wall in Co Kilkenny.

The single-vehicle collision occurred at approximately 2.50am on Friday in Carn, Dunbell.

The man, who was the driver of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has since been removed to St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny where a post-mortem examination will take place.

The road has been closed to allow for an examination of the scene by forensic collision investigators.

VHI hikes

More than one million VHI customers face price increases on their health insurance plans.

VHI, the State’s largest private health insurer, said it would increase prices by an average of 4.8 per cent across its health insurance plans due to increased demand for healthcare and rising costs.

The increase comes after Irish Life imposed an average increase of 5 per cent this month and follows rebates paid to customers due to the reduced use of private healthcare during Covid-19.

Troubles killing

A former British army soldier found guilty of killing a man at a checkpoint in Co Tyrone more than 30 years ago is to be sentenced next week.

In November, David Jonathan Holden (53) was convicted of the manslaughter of Aidan McAnespie in February 1988.

He was the first British soldier to be found guilty of a historical offence in Northern Ireland since the Good Friday Agreement.

The sentence will be given next Thursday, February 2nd, the court heard on Friday.