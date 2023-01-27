Pan Celtic Song Contest returns to Carlow

Carlow act Encóre are among entries at this Saturday night’s Pan Celtic National Song Contest

The 16 songs chosen for this year’s Pan Celtic National Song Contest have been announced, and one entry from Carlow is in the mix. The event takes place in the GBS Theatre at Visual, Carlow on Saturday 28 January at 7.30pm. The judging panel consists of Emer O’Flaherty, Fiach Ó Muircheartaigh and Aoife Scott. The evening will also feature performances from guest artist Eric de Buitléir. A packed house is expected and tickets, which cost €12, are on sale at Visual

THE Pan Celtic National Song Contest returns to the GB Shaw Theater in Visual, Carlow for the first time since 2020 this week, following a three-year break due to Covid-19.

From a total of more than 30 entries, 16 newly-composed songs in the Irish language have been shortlisted for the final, and the performers will go head-to-head for the top prize of €1,000 as well as the chance to represent Ireland this April at the Pan Celtic International Song Contest.

Three well-known names from the world of music have been announced for the judging panel: Emer O’Flaherty, a winner of both the Pan Celtic national and international contests in 2017; local well-respected singer/songwriter and musician Fiach Ó Muircheartaigh; and highly acclaimed singer Aoife Scott of the famous Black family.

The 16 songs that have made it to the final cross a number of genres ranging from rock, pop and folk to traditional and classical in what promises to be a most enjoyable show. Carlow’s only contestants this year is local group EncÓre.

Music director is for the evening is Ollie Hennessy, who will be backed by the magnificent Pan Celtic House Band. Guest artist will be Eric de Buitléir who, in his own inimitable style, will treat the audience to a taste of jazz.

The song contest is kindly supported by main sponsors IMRO and Carlow County Council and the Enterprise Board, as well as Gael Linn, Glór Cheatharlach and Pan Celtic.

Three prizes will be awarded on the night: €100 for third place, €200 for the runner-up, with the top prize of €1,000 and the Pan Celtic National Song Contest trophy going to the winner. The winning song will represent Ireland at the International Song Contest, which will take place during the Pan Celtic Festival in Carlow in April.

Tickets for the not-to-be-missed event on 28 January at just €12 are on sale at the GB Shaw box office and will also be available on the night. Doors open at 7.30pm, with the show kicking off at 8pm.

For more information, contact Emma on 085 1340047, Bríde on 087 2857048, or email pancel[email protected].

1. Taibhse, composed and performed by Ann-Marie O’Connor

Ann-Marie hails from Spiddal in Connemara. When she’s not performing, she works as a primary school teacher in Gaelscoil Riabhach in Loughrey. Ann-Marie is also a traditional sean-nós singer and was the first person to win the Raidio na nGaeltachta sean-nós singing competition. She also competed in ***Glór Tíre*** on TG4 in 2006, where she came in third place. This is her first time to enter the Pan Celtic National Song Contest.

2. Sean Phianta, composed and performed by Ruairí Mac Con Iomaire

Ruairí works as a sports reporter for TG4. He lives in Connemara with his wife and four children. Music plays a big part in his life and he runs a weekly music and singing session in Tigh Mholly in Indreabhán. He is a multi-instrumentalist as well as a singer and he has been writing his own music and poetry for the last two years. This is his first entry to the Pan Celtic National Song Contest.

3. Ceol na Mara, composed by Brí Carr and performed by An Chrannóg

Bríghdín is a well-known musician and teacher in her native Letterkenny, Co Donegal. She is a former winner of the Pan Celtic Song Contest, having won the top prize in Carlow in 2015 with her song ***Árainn Mhór*** and in 2006 in her native Letterkenny with ***Seolfaidh Mé Abhaile***. She composed **Ceol na Mara*** (Music of the Sea) while facilitating a songwriting workshop with a group of young musicians, An Chrannóg, from Gweedore.

***Fill ar an Iarthar***, composed and performed by Caitríona Lane

Caitríona is a bilingual poet who was born in Dublin but now lives in Connemara. She has a keen interest in mythology and the supernatural and takes inspiration from nature surrounding her home. She has won several poetry competitions and has made the shortlist in many others. This will be Caitríona’s first entry to the Pan Celtic National Song Contest and her song is an ode to her home in Connemara.

5. I gCónaí Ann, composed by Emma Ní Mhairtín and performed by Emma Ní Mhairtín & Cairde

Emma hails from Co Meath but is currently living in Donegal. She is a singer and harpist who comes from a very musical family. Her mother, brothers, aunt, cousins and friend will accompany her on stage to perform ***I gCónaí Ann*** (Always There) at the live final. The song is a tribute to Emma’s good friend Sarah Carty, a great lover of the Irish language and culture, who passed away from cancer recently aged just 28.

6. Ach Níl Fhios Agam, composed and performed by Aidan Cranny, Damien Mac Gabhann and Aileen Treanor

Aidan has performed with many bands over the years, ranging from rock to acapella, to traditional. He lives in Dublin and has had success in the Pan Celtic National Song Contest in the past with his songwriting partner Damien Mac Gabhann, who also co-wrote this year’s entry. The third member of the song-writing team is Aileen Treanor, who will also perform on stage. Aileen is a former member of the Dublin Gospel Choir.

7. Lorganna ar an nGealach, composed by Sarah Keane and performed by Rowlette

Rowlette is a folk-pop artist who hails from Co Mayo. As a solo performer with an acoustic guitar, she is recognised for her powerful vocals, inspirational lyrics and captivating performances. Rowlette has hosted gigs and supported some of Ireland’s greatest talents, including Jack L, Junior Brother, Rofi James and CMAT in venues such Cork Opera House, Theatre Royal, The Pavilion, Workman’s, the O2 Oxford, the ICC London and The SoundHouse. This is her first Pan Celtic entry.

8. Ag Imeacht, composed by Áine Durkin and performed by Domhnall Ó Braonáin le Bróna Ni Cheallacháin agus Éadaoin Nic Dhonncha

Áine is another Pan Celtic veteran, having won in 2013 as well as winning both the national and international competitions in 2019. The Connemara native has been living in Inis Eoghain, Co Donegal since 1980, where she writes songs, poetry and her blog ‘Mise Áine’. The song will be sung by Domhnall Ó Braonáin, a sean-nós singer from Galway. He will perform with musical cousins Bróna Ní Cheallacháin and Éadaoin Nic Dhonncha, who also hail from Connemara.

An Bád Scairdhéanta, composed and performed by Mairéad Ní Chríodáin

Margaret is a well-known poet, artist and songwriter in her native Cork. She says she is an artist who works in a cycle of poem, song and image. Her illustrations and poetry have been published in many anthologies. She is a regular performer on the local scene in Cork with both her poerty and singing and has also spent time working as an illustrator on a children’s book. This is her third time to reach the final.

10. Tonnta na mBréag, composed by Éanna Ó Casaide and performed by Grúpa Burnchurch

The group was formed during the first Covid lockdown and consists of the four Ó Casaide siblings from Burnchurch, Co Kilkenny. They have since enjoyed success in the Gaeltacht Tí competition and also performed a song on TG4’s ***Cúl Tír*** programme. They have been performing together for many years, from busking in Kilkenny city to on-stage at previous Pan Celtic National Song Contest finals. Their focus is traditional music and their sibling harmonies are a delight.

11. Rince Brian, composed and performed by Sharon Ní Chuilibín

Sharon is a creative artist, songwriter, musician, teacher and healer born in Co Mayo. Starting at a young age with Irish traditional music, she trained in classical guitar and her love of music and world cultures led to an MA in ethnomusicology at UCC. With original songs to share, she welcomes collaboration and support to complete her first album. Her song ***Rince Brian*** is a tribute to her good friend Brian, who died last year.

12. Cion Cairde, composed by Melíosa Breathnach and Clár Ní Dhuinn, performed by EncÓre

EncÓre from Carlow consists of ten female singers and musicians. All were previous members of Carlow choirs directed by Mary Amond O’Brien. In 2021, the group decided to reform and begin singing together again, thus the name encÓre. Mary is still at the heart of the group and continues as mentor. Music composer Clár Ní Dhuinn has a passion for songwriting, and lyricist Melíosa Breathnach recently retired as a teacher at Scoil Muire Gan Smál in Carlow.

13. I Mo Lámha, composed and performed by Naosan Moore and Max Steffens

Singer-songwriter Naosan is from Mullingar, but currently resides in London. He recently began recording with producer, guitar player and songwriter Max Steffens and plans on releasing music later this year. Duelling piano and guitar in his arrangements, he is heavily inspired by fellow Mullingar man Niall Horan alongside other acts such as Kodaline and The Script. He gigs regularly, both in London and in Ireland, and strives to continue to perform as much as possible.

Leon, composed and performed by Sonny Casey

Singer-songwriter Sonny has been busking and gigging all over Europe since she was 17. Raised in wild Connemara, her music is influenced by folk, nature, poetry and storytelling. With a unique voice, gentle guitar picking and narrative lyricism, her songs reveal a depth that goes beyond her years. In the space and silence between her words, she takes her audience on a magical journey where they can calmly escape this world and reach a place where it’s safe to feel things.

15. Is mise do chúis!, composed by Brí Carr and Caela Carr, performed by Cairde le Chéile

This is Donegal woman Brí Carr’s second song selected for the final of the 2023 National Song Contest. This one is co-written by Caela Carr. Teacher Brí is heavily involved in music and the arts in her home county. She runs the ‘Blue Ribbon Arts Group’, which has been performing together for more than 20 years. She has made the final of Pan Celtic many times and has won the top prize on two occasions.

16. Ó Neamh go Talamh, composed and performed by Éabha Breathnach

Eighteen-year-old Éabha hails from Carraroe, Connemara. She began singing at a young age and currently combines her love for music and the Irish language by studying both at University College Cork. She loves to compose her own songs and was part of a band while at school. Éabha has ambitions to one day play for crowds of thousands and is looking forward to performing at this year’s final of the Pan Celtic Song Contest.