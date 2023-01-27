SETU adopts zero tolerance to sexual harassment and violence

SOUTH East Technological University has announced a new programme in its commitment to creating a culture of zero tolerance to any form of sexual harassment or violence.

In a bid to also ensure a culture of respect, consent and safety across all campuses, SETU has announced its Bystander Intervention Programme, which is now available to all staff and students at the university through its learning management system.

The programme, based on the pioneering programme at University College Cork, informs participants how to recognise unacceptable behaviour, what the barriers to intervention are, how to overcome them, and how to safely and effectively intervene. The programme will complement and supplement existing student Active Consent and Staff Training on Tackling Sexual Harassment and Violence, which is already underway at SETU.

SETU president Professor Veronica Campbell said: “This is a really important initiative for SETU and builds upon the work we have already done rolling out consent training classes for all of our students. Everyone in the SETU community has a role to play in preventing sexual violence and harassment in all its forms. With the skills gained by participating in this programme, every member of our community can make a difference by helping others, stepping in and speaking up to help prevent sexual harassment or violence.”