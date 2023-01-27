What’s planned for your area?

Friday, January 27, 2023

CARLOW County Council received seven planning applications from 20 to 27 January.

Carlow: Umberto Tavolieri wishes to change the use of existing first-floor storage area to residential use at Dublin Street, Carlow.

Hacketstown: Ciara Aherne and James Cosgrove wish to construct a dwelling house and domestic garage at Eaglehill, Hacketstown.

Declan Byrne wishes to apply for change of use and alterations to existing building from funeral home to domestic dwelling at Main Street, Hacketstown.

Killerig: Thomas and Jordana Kavanagh wish to apply for alteration and extension to existing dwelling at Straboe, Killerig.

Palatine: Eric Bates and Michaela Dunne wish to construct a single-storey dwelling and detached garage at Rutland, Palatine.

Rathvilly: Rathvilly GAA chairperson Pat Deering wishes to extend and alter existing GAA clubhouse to include new sports hall and changing rooms at Fr Ryan Park, Rathvilly.

Tullow: Kevin Dunne wishes to erect a two-storey dwelling house and garage at Tankardstown, Tullow.

 

