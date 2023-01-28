Death notices and funeral arrangements

The death has occurred of Louise O’Reilly, New Line Close, Mountrath, Co Laois and formerly of Bullock Park, Carlow, passed away unexpectedly, on January 25th, 2023, at her home.

Beloved mother of Adam, Tom and Elliott, much loved daughter of Tony and the late Colette, cherished sister of Susan and Tony Jnr and treasured partner of Ambrose.

She will be sadly missed by her loving sons, father, brother, sister, brother-in- law Ciarán, Tony’s partner Darina, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Louise Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Graiguecullen on Monday, January 30th, from 6pm, concluding with Prayers at 8.30pm. Removal on Tuesday, January 31st, at 10.45am to St. Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in Sleaty New Cemetery.

Louise’s Funeral Mass can be viewed by using the following link

https://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St Clare’s Hospitality Kitchen, Graiguecullen.

The death has occurred of Darren Darcy, Conway Park, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow. Sadly missed by his loving family and friends.

Reposing in Somers Funeral Home Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow (Eircode R21 DY66) on Sunday afternoon from 2pm to 8pm.

Removal on Monday morning arriving at St Andrew’s Church Bagenalstown for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Cemetery of the Assumption Bagenalstown.

The Funeral Mass for Darren may be viewed on www.bagenalstownparish.ie