Funeral of toddler who died in tragic choking incident takes place in Co Cork

Saturday, January 28, 2023

Olivia Kelleher

The funeral of a two-year-old boy who died after he choked on a piece of fruit earlier this week has taken place in Skibbereen, Co Cork.

Joshua Odonkor, of Ard Carrig in Skibbereen, is survived by his parents Philomena and Moses and his brother Emmanuel.

The toddler was buried in St Patrick’s cemetery in Coronea, Skibbereen following prayers on Saturday afternoon.

Joshua died on Wednesday evening at his home in Ardcarrig after he choked on a grape. Emergency services rushed to the housing estate shortly after 9pm after the alarm was raised by his family.

A post-mortem examination took place at Cork University Hospital and an inquest will be held in due course. Gardaí have confirmed the incident is being treated as a “tragic accident”.

Former mayor of Skibbereen and Independent Councillor Karen Coakley said locals are “heartbroken” for the Ghanaian family who only moved to the area recently.

