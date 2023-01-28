Government’s immigration policy is ‘playing into the hands of far-right groups’

The Government’s policy for immigration is “playing into the hands of far-right groups”, according to a new activist group in Dublin.

Dublin Communities Against Racism (DCAR) will demonstrate outside Leinster House on Saturday, calling for the Government to address issues regarding immigration and the concerns of local communities.

The group said it is concerned about a rise in anti-refugee protests across the country, but added it condemns government policies “that have brought about conflict and division in our communities”.

They said this failure by the current and previous governments has exposed communities to the “poisonous influence of far-right agitators who have nothing to offer the working class but misery”.

DCAR claims the Government has failed to adequately communicate with local communities on the number of asylum seekers being brought to the respective areas, nor has it addressed concerns over the lack of resources in these places.

The group added the matter also feeds into the Government’s “abysmal failure” to address the State’s housing crisis.

“Years of mismanagement, cronyism and greed meted out by successive governments has amounted to a systemic attack on the working class,” a spokesperson for the group said ahead of Saturday’s demonstration.

“People are quite right to be angry but that anger needs to be directed at the establishment and government whose disregard for the working class breeds rampant inequality.”

“We reject totally the view that working class areas are ‘racist’,” Independent Dublin City Councillor Cieran Perry added.

“Our communities have always been diverse and welcoming of new residents. The issues that have arisen in recent months relate directly to the imposition of government policy onto areas with no consultation or even basic communication with community or residents groups.”