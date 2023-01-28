Local artists raise €2.6k for hospice

By Suzanne Pender

THE artistic talent of a local group has generated a terrific €2,665 for County Carlow Hospice.

Members of the Barrow Valley Group of Artists were delighted to make the generous donation to the charity last week, following their every successful exhibition in Askea Parish Centre at the end of last year.

The exhibition was officially opened by renowned artist Elizabeth Cope, with the takings from opening night in aid of County Carlow Hospice, which was very well support by the Carlow public.

The Barrow Valley group includes professional, semi-professional and amateur artists, who meet on a regular basis to paint, exchange ideas, hire tutors and attend lectures from visiting artists.

In the summer months, they often meet and paint ***en plein aire*** (outdoors), an experience much enjoyed by members.

The group welcomes new members who have some experience of the visual arts. If you would like information or an application form, please contact Elizabeth on 087 9536106.