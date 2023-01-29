A talented artist, Margaret had compassion and empathy in spades

By Suzanne Pender

NEWS of the death on New Year’s Day at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny of Margaret Scully, Green Road, Carlow was a cause of deep sadness and loss to her family, neighbours and many friends.

The life and times of the former Margaret Higgins were captured in a wonderfully-scripted eulogy from her daughter Clare during Margaret’s funeral Mass in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen on Saturday 7 January, when Fr John Dunphy, PP, Graiguecullen-Killeshin, was celebrant.

Clare said her mother was “a wife and soulmate to Frank, our dad; a daughter of the never-forgotten Frances and Cecil; a sister to her most beloved brother David; a sister-in-law and relative; a most beloved grandmother – or Momo – to her beloved Oscar, Lochlann and Muireann; but also an adventuresome spirit, a lover of words, music, art and history, a teacher, a friend, a supporter to so many; and the word that has been used above all to describe her over the past few days – a lady”.

Clare continued: “If you do reap what you sow, myself and Frances now find ourselves the recipients of all the kindnesses our parents gave to others. We have been surrounded with care and support at this sad time. So, we would like to really thank the many friends who have come here today and who came to the reposal last night. Your support means so much. We know there are some listening in from near and abroad who couldn’t make it today.”

Having thanked Fr Dunphy, Clare said words of thanks to those who cared for Margaret – most recently the exceptional care she received from the team in Killerig. She also thanked Dr Helen Delaney, Margaret’s wonderful GP for many years, “who administered to Mum far more than medical advice”.

Having acknowledged the work of the medical teams encountered over the past few years and the very recent days, Clare said that early on New Year’s Eve just gone, Margaret and herself ended up in St Luke’s Hospital, where it quickly became clear that things weren’t good. “Despite the many challenges presented by a busy New Year’s Eve in the hospital emergency department of a hugely challenged health system, Mum was given dignity, privacy and the great gift of a gentle death – which was the least she deserved, and for which we are so very grateful.

“All these people treated our lovely Mum with respect; as a whole, valuable person – not just a damaged aorta, a pressure sore or a frail, vulnerable body. We are so grateful for that.

“When Mum died, just after 4am on New Year’s Day, her death was recorded as an ‘infection secondary to heart failure’. Ever since, I’ve been really struggling with the very notion that the words ‘heart’ and ‘failure’ would appear in the same sentence as Margaret. It seems all wrong, though it’s certainly fair to say that Mum’s heart experienced a lot during her 81 years.

“She was born Margaret Higgins in 1941 in Tramore, giving her a lifelong love of the sea and water. Although she used to say that her home was ‘wherever she laid her hat’, she loved nothing more than to drive to Milford just to hear the sound of the water – the need to hear the sound of lapping water never left her.”

Clare said the stories of her mother’s childhood in Queen Street, Tramore are legendary. “However, the death of her mother Frances, when she was only nine years’ old, cast a shadow over her life that continued until the day she died. Her first heartbreak, you might say. But something that’s really struck me is how the most heart-breaking and awful circumstances conspire to give you the very qualities and skills you need to get through in life.

“So, from the awful tragedy of losing her mother so early in life, Margaret developed this amazing, lovely capacity for compassion and empathy. She had an unerring ability to spot a friend in need, an underdog, somebody having a bad day. She could spot a melancholy or sadness in someone a mile away. She connected with people. If you were having a bad time, she used to say ‘I’ll be your anam cara’, meaning your heart or soul friend, and she was an anam cara to so many. She used to quote a line from a Dylan Thomas poem a lot, which goes: ‘After the first death, there is no other’.

“But, while her grief at the early loss of her mother, and then the death of her dad Cecil, when she was in only her early 20s, never dissipated, it laid the foundation for a profoundly deep relationship with her brother David and his wife Kathleen and their family. It was a source of great delight to Mum, and to us, that this relationship has extended to myself and Fran and now our own families and my children.”

Clare described Margaret as a very talented artist, who found herself in the early 1960s as a young student setting off to Dublin to take up a scholarship at the National College of Art and Design “where she was literally a fish out of her beloved water”. But there she happened upon a thriving social scene in the Dublin folk music and art circles and, more importantly, she met many lifelong friends.

As a qualified art teacher, Margaret ultimately ended up teaching in Carlow for the rest of her working life, and Carlow allowed her to combine her great love of the arts with teaching.

“Fran and I were just reminiscing about how the Carlow Vocational School annual panto was a highlight of the school calendar, with Mick Daly and Jim Conway in their starring roles as panto dames, the ugly sisters.”

Clare continued: “Our Mum loved teaching; she was a born teacher who had a genuine love and affection for her students. I have distinct memories of how upset she would be when any bad or tragic news befell any of her students. She genuinely cared for them. And in the vocational school she met great colleagues, who also became lifelong friends – too many to mention, but again, Margaret’s capacity to connect with people was to the fore.

“Only recently, Mum’s great friend Tricia McDermott told me how, over 40 years ago, Mum took her under her wing as a shy 18- or 19-year-old when she started working there. And Tricia has repaid that to us in spades – her great friendship and support over so many years to Margaret and ourselves is so appreciated.”

Carlow also gave Margaret the Little Theatre Society and another thriving social scene with the added bonus outcome of a great, lifelong friendship with her dear pal Maggie Brady, whose loss in 2018 she felt so keenly. But that great friendship with Maggie and the Brady family continues through the kindness of Carol, who administered soup, copies of the ***Irish Times*** and company to Margaret in recent years, a connection she so valued.

“Mum’s teaching life and love of the arts collided – and her world changed course – back in the late 1960s, when her students in the vocational school asked her to come to a rehearsal of the Youth Centre Band to hear them play. There she met the band leader Frank Scully, our Dad. Our great family friend Phil Bolger said to me recently that ‘When “Miss Higgins” magically appeared in the band room, she became part of that unique family and was such a strong supporter of Frank’s’. Phil spoke so kindly about the light they generated.

“And there really was so much light, and fun, and music. Recently, Mum was speaking a lot about the laughs and the good times we had in our childhood Green Road days. The Green Road community is like no other – Mum had the most amazing support from all her neighbours, so many of whom have been in touch with us over the past few days. We would particularly like to thank the Behan family, Ruth and Mick McHugh and Susie Cleary, among many other great and valued neighbours.

“Fran and I have such colourful memories of sounds, sights and smells growing up in Green Road: great hustle and bustle in the house, lots of music, dinner parties, food cooking in the kitchen, spins in the car with no destination and no purpose other than to have a bit of an adventure. In truth, Dad’s death only nine months ago was something Mum found even harder than she imagined. They went through thick and thin together. She used to say she really thought they would end up toddling off into the sunset together and it was, I think, such a surprise to her at the end of the day, when things didn’t turn out that way.

“The way she spoke about Dad reminded me so much of the lyrics from that Paul Simon song: ‘Old friends, old friends, sat on the park bench like bookends’.

“She would say, especially recently: ‘You know, your Dad was a smasher’ and it’s so comforting to think that maybe the bookends are back together on their park bench. Though she missed Dad dreadfully, we have been the recipient of so much support from his family. We can’t thank them enough – Pauline and Annmarie, Tommy and Tina, the Slattery, Snoddy and Scully families, who have been so good to her and to us. As Annmarie said recently: ‘we’re family’, and we appreciate that so much.

“Fran and I would thank our own support networks – partners and our great friends, who have helped to get us through a very difficult time. Thanks to Rory Healy for his invaluable service and support, and thank you so much to Majella Swan, to Stephen and Pat Gorman for the beautiful music today.”

Clare said the final but biggest thanks of all goes to Margaret herself, “who has meant so much to so many people. She was so proud of us, her family, of Fran and Nathan’s life and achievements in Sydney, so fond of Ciaran and absolutely mad about her grandchildren Oscar, Lochlann and Muireann. She really cherished being part of our lives and we relished having her in ours and we will miss her so much.

“Everything we have achieved is because of our parents. Somebody once asked Mum why she didn’t paint at home. She said she didn’t need to, that myself and Fran were her Sistine Chapel. Imagine the privilege of growing up in an atmosphere like that? We really won the lottery when it came to parents. Ever the teacher, the lesson we can take from Mum’s life is that even in the saddest, hardest of times, if you look hard enough, you get what you need to make it through: love, friendship, family and compassion.

“So I think it’s all wrong to say our mother’s heart failed; it did not fail – not in a million years. Hers was a heart that was due its rest, only because it had exceeded its capacity through a life that was really filled with love – a good life.”

Clare’s eulogy concluded: “From now on, for us there will be a huge part of our lives missing. In many ways it feels like the end of an era, but we are grateful for having had her in our lives. So, to Mum, we’d like to say: ‘Thank you, and thank you for the days’ – you were so dearly loved, you will be so keenly missed and you’ll be with us every single day.”

A cremation ceremony for Margaret Scully will take place at a later date.