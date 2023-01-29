Photos: michaelorourkephotography.ie
Marguerite Byrne and Dolores McGillicuddy at the Bennekerry Senior Citizens Christmas party in the Woodford Dolmen Hotel, Carlow
Joe and Georgina O’Neill
Susie Cleary and Betty Nolan
Helen Ellard, Eileen Hade and Petula Walker
Pat Brennan with Pat and Mary Carroll
Ann Kane, Ann Nolan and Angela Kane
Ita Kinsella (second from right) celebrated her 70th birthday during the Bennekerry Senior Citizens Christmas party with her daughter Orla, daughter-in-law Fiona Kinsella and her friend Margaret Kearns
Pat and Ann Dunne, Fr Tom Lalor and Mary Bolger
Richard and Breda Madden, Sean Campion and Marie Burroughs
Kitty Kelly and Ann Nolan
Desmond and Helen Roscitter and Margaret and Willie Reilly pictured at the Bennekerry Senior Citizens Christmas party in the Woodford Dolmen Hotel