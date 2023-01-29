Bennekerry Senior Citizens Christmas party

Sunday, January 29, 2023

Photos: michaelorourkephotography.ie

 

Marguerite Byrne and Dolores McGillicuddy at the Bennekerry Senior Citizens Christmas party in the Woodford Dolmen Hotel, Carlow

Joe and Georgina O’Neill

Susie Cleary and Betty Nolan

Helen Ellard, Eileen Hade and Petula Walker

Pat Brennan with Pat and Mary Carroll

Ann Kane, Ann Nolan and Angela Kane

Ita Kinsella (second from right) celebrated her 70th birthday during the Bennekerry Senior Citizens Christmas party with her daughter Orla, daughter-in-law Fiona Kinsella and her friend Margaret Kearns

Pat and Ann Dunne, Fr Tom Lalor and Mary Bolger

Richard and Breda Madden, Sean Campion and Marie Burroughs

Kitty Kelly and Ann Nolan

Desmond and Helen Roscitter and Margaret and Willie Reilly pictured at the Bennekerry Senior Citizens Christmas party in the Woodford Dolmen Hotel

