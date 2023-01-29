Carlow readers snap up Prince Harry memoir

CARLOW readers have not been able to resist the lure of a family making a holy show of themselves, with Prince Harry’s memoir Spare flying off the shelves.

Sales of the book at Eason’s in Carlow have been remarkably strong in recent weeks, according to regional manager Siobhán Fahey.

“It’s been great for January,” she said. “It had really strong orders, people were booking to get it on the day of release. People in Carlow definitely have a strong interest in the royals anyway!”

Siobhán said it had been anticipated as a great seller, being the most touted book about the British royal family since Andrew Martin’s bestseller about Princess Diana in 1992. Sales have continued to be strong, even after a hype-filled first week.

Siobhán hadn’t read the book herself, but most reviews said it was a surprisingly well-written biography.

“A lot of our female customers are buying but, saying that, it’s across all ages. The Netflix series has helped to create a lot of hype. Even though the newspapers did a lot before it came out, people were still in buying it. Sometimes when all the salacious details come out, people don’t pick up the book. Not in this case, though!”