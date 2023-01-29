Gardaí seize €100,000 worth of cocaine in Co Wicklow

Sunday, January 29, 2023

Fiachra Gallagher

Gardaí seized €100,000 worth of cocaine following the search of a residence in Co Wicklow on Saturday.

Officers attached to the Terenure District Drugs unit also arrested a man in his 50s at the house in Arklow.

The man remains at Rathmines Garda station where he has been detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 2006.

The search was part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the Dublin 6 area, gardaí said.

A number of mobile phones and drug paraphernalia was also seized during the search.

