Gardaí seize €100,000 worth of cocaine in Co Wicklow

Fiachra Gallagher
Gardaí seized €100,000 worth of cocaine following the search of a residence in Co Wicklow on Saturday.
Officers attached to the Terenure District Drugs unit also arrested a man in his 50s at the house in Arklow.
The man remains at Rathmines Garda station where he has been detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 2006.
The search was part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the Dublin 6 area, gardaí said.
A number of mobile phones and drug paraphernalia was also seized during the search.