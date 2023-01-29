Two police officers injured in Tyrone as patrol car rammed

Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Two police officers were injured when their patrol car was rammed in Co Tyrone.

Detectives are appealing for information about the incident, which happened in the Lifford Road area of Strabane on Saturday night.

A PSNI spokesman said: “At approximately 10.10pm, officers attempted to stop a suspected uninsured vehicle while conducting patrols in the town centre.

“The vehicle failed to stop and continued to mount a footpath before ramming the police vehicle and fleeing across the Border.

“As a result, two officers were injured and were unable to continue their duties, and the patrol vehicle sustained damage which will render it unusable for the foreseeable.

“This type of behaviour places members of the public and our officers at risk of serious harm and we are lucky not to be dealing with serious injuries.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have seen the blue Ford Focus in the area, or who may have any information or dashcam footage that could assist with inquiries, to contact police urgently via 101, quoting reference number 1858 of 28/01/23.”