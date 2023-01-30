Career experience in property market offered to Carlow TY students

DNG is once again opening its virtual doors to transition year students from Carlow who have their minds set on a career in Ireland’s property market.

Registration is now open for DNG’s interactive online work experience TY Programme, which will run from February 8th-10th. 500 students are expected to take part in the programme this year.

Participating students will be provided with a first hand understanding of working as an estate agent in Ireland, experiencing a day in the life through online auctions, virtual viewings, 3rd level college presentations, and an auctioneering and property services apprenticeship programme.

Before the transition to the online format, only 25 positions were available each year on DNG’s programme. Utilising the online platform has greatly increased the opportunity to participate and provides students of all backgrounds and abilities with the opportunity to get involved. DNG has delivered its TY Programme to over 1,000 students across the country since 2021.

TY students, parents and teachers can find more information about DNG’s TY programme and register to take part by visiting https://ty.dng.ie/.