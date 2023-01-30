Carlow Co Council seek land and turnkey developments for social housing

Carlow County Council are on the lookout for land and turnkey housing developments for social housing.

Carlow Co Council are currently advertising for land in Carlow town and Borris.

The council is interested in both Brownfield and Greenfield sites.

The council are also seeking expressions of interest from developers, contractors and property owners for the purchase of turnkey development in Carlow town and Tullow.

For further information, check out www.etenders.gov.ie or request an information pack from the housing department at Carlow County Council.