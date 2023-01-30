Carlow company secures ‘money can’t buy’ opportunity

Carlow’s Cullen Nurseries is one of just ten businesses that secured a ‘money can’t buy’ opportunity.

The family run nursery in Hacketstown has been selected for the ‘You’re the Business’ programme run by Google, Enterprise Ireland and the Local Enterprise Offices to accelerate business growth through digitisation.

Owned by Robert and Caitriona Cullen, Cullen Nurseries supplies top quality native trees and hedging all over Ireland and Northern Ireland. Their award-winning site helps them offer an efficient online service with nationwide delivery.

Speaking at the announcement, Caitriona Cullen, owner, Cullen Nurseries: “We are incredibly excited about the opportunity to sit down with Google mentors and experts. We participated in the ‘You’re the Business’ initiative because we felt this was a money can’t buy opportunity. Since taking our business online in 2020, with support from our Local Enterprise Office, we’ve grown, pun intended, our brand, our customer base and our business.

“This will help our business to better maximise online advertising and search to reach new customers, drive traffic to our website, raise brand awareness, increase returning customer rates and effectively market our business and products in the right places at the right time, in a time and cost-effective manner.”

Research conducted by Google, developed in partnership with Amárach for the launch of ‘You’re the Business’ last year found that almost half of SMEs believe they could more than double their turnover (40%) and profitability (45%) with an investment in digital skills. But, the research also showed that more than one in every ten SMEs based in Ireland (11%) are not yet using digital technology in their business – almost half (45%) of SMEs do not have their own website.

Alice Mansergh, director for small business at Google, said: “Ireland is home to more than 250,000 small businesses, providing employment and services right across the country. Small businesses, like Cullen Nurseries, are at the heart of towns and communities across Ireland. With over 90% of Irish consumers now active online, businesses of all shapes and sizes stand to gain by ensuring they have their ‘online shop window’ – their website, their online profile – working well.

“At Google, we’ve been proud to partner with Enterprise Ireland and Local Enterprise Offices to bring help and support nationwide through ‘You’re The Business’. The program offers free trainings for all available on the You’re The Business website. We had a tough time picking 10 lucky winners to receive an even more customised prize package, such was the high standard of entries. My huge congratulations to Cullen Nurseries: we’re excited to support Robert and Caitriona’s business vision and next chapter of growth online.”

Richard Murphy, Enterprise Ireland said: The ‘You’re the Business’ initiative has been a significant boost to SMEs across the country. To be able to open up Google’s expertise in digital and online promotion to all businesses is a huge step forward in helping these companies to maximise their online presence.

The ‘You’re the Business’ programme provide Irish SMEs with access to a series of live and on-demand training sessions, geared towards supporting companies at all stages of their digitalisation journey, including those at early stages right through to those more digitally sophisticated businesses. The training consists of three modules that will help businesses understand how they can use digital to get online, grow online and expand internationally.

For further information, visit: g.co/yourethebusiness.